Young naturalists help hedgehogs

With reports of the number of wild British hedgehogs in dramatic decline, it is more important than ever to ensure that there are safe places for our prickly friends to call home — and everyone can do their bit to help, whatever age they are.

Three ten-year-old girls from Stratford-upon-Avon — Kyra Barboutis, Eve Green and Sophie Smith — are on a mission to keep the hedgehog community of Warwickshire safe from harm. The girls are the founding members of Hedgehog Friendly Town, a group dedicated to helping hedgehogs in the area through fundraising and even fostering injured animals.

Proud mum Helen Barboutis (who has been fully supportive and involved with the girls’ campaign) explains:

“In the summer of 2015, Kyra, Eve and Sophie discovered that hedgehogs are declining so rapidly that if nothing is done they will become extinct. They decided they wanted to change this. They wrote letters and made videos, raised awareness on social media and in the newspapers, and raised money.

“As local people became more aware of Hedgehog Friendly Town, the girls had calls out to rescue poorly hedgehogs, and they overwintered small hedgehogs that would have died if left out in the wild.

“Kyra has gone that one step further and has set up a rehabilitation area in our garage and soft release area in the garden. She has between two and six hogs constantly in her care. She has learnt to assess and care for the hogs that the girls rescue and, with the support of Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue, measures out and injects them with their medications.”

The girls also set up a Facebook page where they post lots of photos and videos of the hedgehogs in their care.

As a result of their efforts, the girls were given a special award at the Pride of Stratford Awards in February 2016.

“Winning the award inspired the girls to work even harder,” Helen says. “They set up a strimmer campaign to try and stop so many hedgehogs getting hurt, even getting B&Q to support them; they have raised awareness and money by doing a stand at Tesco — the money goes towards medication and food for the hogs.”

The rescued hedgehogs now have a new safe haven in the gardens of Anne Hathaway’s Cottage in Shottery, thanks to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Glyn Jones, head of gardens at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, says:

“I find projects like this massively inspirational, especially working with three girls who have shown such fantastic, caring and nurturing spirits.”

Kyra, Eve and Sophie are keen to get all the Stratford-upon-Avon schools, and also any large properties with grounds in the local area, involved in rehoming rescued hedgehogs. Helen concludes:

“Through Hedgehog Friendly Town we try to reach as many people as ­possible to help hedgehogs.”

To find out more information about Hedgehog Friendly Town, to donate or to suggest suitable properties for rehoming hedgehogs, visit: www.facebook.com/Hedgehog-friendly-town