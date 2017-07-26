Wish you were here

Remember the days of sending postcards while on summer holiday? With the advent of mobile phones and instant messaging and social media, that tradition is dying out (do any readers still send postcards?), but we used to send postcards — and in their tens of millions, every summer.

Tom Jackson is fascinated by old postcards and collects them — but not for their beauty or rarity, rather for the messages written on the back of them. He has now collected his favourites in a charming new book Postcard From The Past.

“The messages on the most ordinary old postcards were loaded with a humour and poignancy that, despite their age, is startlingly fresh,” Tom explains. “Who wouldn’t be beguiled by messages as cryptic, as unwittingly Carry On or as artlessly pure as these?

‘A very dry day except in our room.’

‘The proprietor had an organ a bit like Uncle George’s.’

‘Hope the hamsters are being good.’

“All those hours earwigging on holiday­makers from half a century ago is informative, too. It is interesting to remember how hit-and-miss long car journeys used to be (‘The exhaust on Dick’s Viva has collapsed’). How we used to stay in ‘digs’. The time when window-shopping was ‘shop-gazing’, and tea-cosies mattered. To read these messages fifty years later is to stroll into a world that I hadn’t noticed had slipped away. Of course the cards themselves, with their forget-me-not skies, take us back to our own holidays — sandwiches in the car in the rain, lost sandals and sunny days that lasted for weeks.

“Reading the messages on these postcards,” Tom says, “it strikes me that the past is funny and odd and serious and heart-breaking and packed full of people who feel a lot like us.”

Postcard From The Past, £9.99 hbk & ebook, published by 4th Estate, www.4thestate.co.uk