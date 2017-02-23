Wildlife on the big screen

The new Wild Film Festival Scotland (WFFS) is a family-friendly weekend that celebrates the natural world through the best in film and photography. The festival will be screening some of the world’s best wildlife and environmental films, plus special guests, inspiring speakers, music, literature and art, and the Wild Film Fayre with stalls from a variety of environmental organisations and charities.

WFFS takes place in Dumfries from 24th-26th March, and its central themes will be amazing journeys, wild places and rewilding. Some thirty films are being screened, many of them winners of a Panda Award (the Oscars of natural world filmmaking).

Naturalists and broadcasters Simon King (Big Cat Diary) and Iolo Williams (Springwatch) will be among the twenty speakers, along with Sacha Dench, the “human swan” who flew a motorised paraglider 4,500 miles from the Arctic to the UK with migrating Bewick’s swans.

The WFSS project leader Ed Forrest explains:

“We want to inspire, inform and delight people with the very best films and photos. We hope visitors will enjoy the chance to meet outstanding naturalists, broadcasters and filmmakers, and hear about their work and adventures in incredible places, and among astonishing creatures, in every corner of the Earth.”

www.wildfilmfestivalscotland.co.uk