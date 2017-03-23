Wildlife exposed on TV

Wildlife photography has never been more popular but has little presence on TV — until now.

Professional wildlife photographer Jack Perks has launched Wildlife Exposed, a crowdfunding campaign (on indiegogo, website details opposite) to help fund a TV pilot on wildlife photography, which would hopefully then be made into a full series.

“The natural world of the UK is full of fantastic opportunities, from the Scottish Highlands to your own back garden,” Jack explains. “Wildlife Exposed is intended to help you pick up some simple hints and tips, while also showing how photography can benefit conservation.

“The pilot is being filmed in Shetland,” Jack adds, “home to an incredible diversity of species. I’ll be following Brydon Thompson of Shetland Nature going after otters and showing how to photograph them. I’ll also be searching for one of Shetland’s large marine mammals, and waiting in a hide for something truly spectacular.”

Donors to the crowdfunding campaign are entitled to a range of rewards, from a limited-edition DVD to a wildlife photo-tour with Jack.

“With your support we can bring Wild Exposure to life,” Jack says, “and get wildlife photography on TV.”

www.indiegogo.com/projects/wildlife-exposed-wildlife-photography-tv-pilot-environment/x/15889418#/

www.jackperksphotography.com