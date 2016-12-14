Wildlife counting on you 

Sightings of well-known species such as starlings and song thrushes experienced another drop during the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch last year. But it wasn’t all bad news. The long-tailed tit flew into the Big Garden Birdwatch top ten, after the average number seen visiting gardens across the UK increased by forty-four per cent. The house sparrow remained top of the 2016 Big Garden Birdwatch rankings, followed by the starling and the blue tit, and more than eight-and-a-half million birds were spotted in total.

More than half a million people are expected to take part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch from 28th to 30th January. As well as counting their feathered friends, the RSPB is once again asking participants to log some of the other wildlife they see in their gardens and green spaces such as grass snakes, hedgehogs, stag beetles, stoats and moles. Since 1979, what is now the world’s largest garden wildlife survey provides valuable information about the wildlife using our gardens in winter.

For your free Big Garden Birdwatch pack, text BIRD to 70030 or visit the website rspb.org.uk/birdwatch