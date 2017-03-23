On Sunday 23rd April, Drifters Water­way Holidays and the Canal & River Trust are offering people the chance to try canal boating for free at twenty locations across England and Wales. Crew a canal boat, learn the boating lingo and discover the amazing places to visit on the nation’s beautiful waterways — at no cost.

The taster sessions include free trips on skippered narrowboats, as well as boat tours and holiday discounts. No advance booking or experience is required, with people of all ages encouraged to just turn up.

Tim Parker, chairman of Drifters Waterway Holidays, explains:

“Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’. Close to 400,000 people go canal boating each year, and we hope that this year’s taster sessions will introduce many more people to the joys of a holiday afloat on Britain’s wonderful inland waterways.”

Mike Grimes, head of boating at the Canal & River Trust, adds:

“For many people, a boating holiday is the start of a lifelong passion for our inland waterways. These free taster sessions are a great way to see if this sort of holiday could be for you, before committing to a full weekend or week’s break.”

Contact: www.drifters.co.uk/openday; www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/events