This month marks thirty years of Hay Festival, which brings together thousands of writers and readers amidst the beautiful Welsh countryside.

Founded around a kitchen table in Hay-on-Wye in 1987, the festival has become one of the world’s leading literary organisations promoting the transformative power of words; the New York Times calls it “the most important literary festival in the western world”.

This year’s festival (25th May–4th June) will be one of the year’s biggest cultural events, with writers, scientists, politicians, historians, musicians and comedians descending on “the town of books” to celebrate with hundreds of thousands of readers in more than 600 events. As usual there will be a strong strand of programming tied to Nature and the environment.

