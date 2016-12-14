The vibrancy of farming today

Another initiative which is helping the farming community is Farmers of the UK, which is using the power of social media to celebrate the vibrancy of British farming today. The initiative was set up by Simon Haley in January 2014, who explains:

“Farmers of the UK exists to showcase the diversity of the British rural industry across the food, farming and countryside sectors. Farming stimulates pride and passion in those who choose it as a career or way of life.

“Every week a different individual or business opens a window into their world, via our Twitter account. Using the tagline ‘A week in your wellies’, each farmer allows a personal insight into their life and rural business. This offers fifty-two different perspectives throughout the year.

“Farmers of the UK shares messages and images about modern-day farming and rural life that are honest, emotive and raw, engaging the public and others within the agricultural industry.”

We’ll be featuring some of the farmers that have taken part in the Farmers of the UK initiative in forthcoming issues of The Countryman.

“Farms Of The World has also been launched to build on these shared stories globally,” Simon adds.

Twitter: @FarmersOfTheUK

Website: http://farmersoftheuk.org/