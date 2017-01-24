The rise of the new young naturalists

This year is seeing an increasing number of new young naturalists from across the UK who are sharing their passions for the natural world through their writing, photography and social media activity, and we at The Countryman are proud to celebrate the wealth of talent that exists within the country’s youth nature movement.

James Common is a young naturalist, wildlife conservationist, nature writer and aspiring environmental journalist who maintains the popular nature blog Commonbynature and runs the Wildlife Articles blogging platform. He has now founded New Nature, a free online e-magazine (first issue pictured right), to showcase the many young people passionate about Nature, conservation and ecology.

“For far too long now, society in general has lambasted the perceived lack of interest that young people hold for Nature, citing ‘nature deficit disorder’ and, at times, branding us lazy, detached, or both,” editor-in-chief James explains. “The youth nature movement is in fact a thing of beauty: rife with promise, potential, quirky characters and, of course, phenomenal talent and dedication.

“Now these fresh talents are starting to emerge and an increasing number of young people, from all backgrounds, are poking their heads above the proverbial parapet to take a stand for the natural world, each utilising their individual talents to better the world in which we all live.

“These up-and-coming heroes in con­servation, ecology and communication deserve recognition for their deeds and abilities. This is something that the team here at New Nature wants to provide: a place for the next generation to express their passions for the natural world. We hope to offer a fresh perspective on conservation issues, highlight the beauty to be seen in the British countryside, and bolster interest in nature writing and ecology.”

In the first issue of what is the only natural history magazine written, edited, and produced entirely by young people, you will find talk of badgers, Brexit, forestry and farming (issues that young naturalists care passionately about), as well as wildlife ID tips, a fascinating interview with Chris Packham, and a profile of natural history illustrator Carim Nahaboo — who explains how a commission to illustrate a scientific project meant he had to produce more than a hundred drawings of crane-fly genitalia.

New Nature (which is intended to be a monthly publication) can be downloaded for free from the website: www.newnature.co.uk

Email: editorial.newnature@gmail.com

Twitter: @NewNature_Mag