The art of natural history

Remarkable artworks by international artists from the early eighteenth century to modern times feature in an art exhibition at the Natural History Museum, on show until summer 2018.

The Art of British Natural History celebrates the many different ways that Britain’s flora and fauna have been documented, from watercolours to ink, all specially selected from the museum collection. Together these artworks span 300 years of British natural history, and include the works of major figures such as William MacGillivray and Edward Wilson.

(In our May issue, Andrea Hart, head of special collections in the museum’s library and archives, will be writing about the exhibition, and the artworks and artists featured in it.)

