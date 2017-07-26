The art of bees

Bumblebees are a vital contributor to a healthy environment, pollinating plants and crops, but their numbers have been falling sharply. There is strong evidence to suggest that this dramatic decline is a result of human influences.

The Bumblebee Conservation Trust charity does excellent work in supporting bumblebees across the country, and educating people about their plight and what can be done to save them.

In an effort to help raise awareness and funds for the charity, the aptly named Bee Struthers (a young artist based in Chapelton, Aberdeenshire) has created a range of cotton tote bags featuring her unique designs, with £1 from the sale of every bag being donated to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust. The tote bags are Fairtrade and ethically sourced, printed in the UK, and are available from Bee’s website (along with her greetings cards and tableware).

Bee (who graduated from Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen in 2009) has been working on her designs in her home studio, built in her back garden, while raising her son. Her garden and the urban environment have inspired much of her work, which can be seen in the use of flower motifs and architectural details across all her pieces.

Bee Struthers: www.beestruthers.com

Bumblebee Conservation Trust: http://bumblebeeconservation.org