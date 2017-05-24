Tackling marine litter

There is a growing family of beach lovers rolling up their sleeves to help rid the world’s beaches of marine litter and plastic pollution — two minutes at a time. And you can join them on Sunday 11th June.

The #2minutebeachclean campaign was started by Martin Dorey in the winter of 2013/14 when brutal North Atlantic storms left beaches all over the UK littered with marine plastics. Using social media to inspire others, Martin came up with the idea of doing just two minutes’ beach-cleaning at a time — but every time.

“While a two-minute beach clean might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, it is important,” Martin explains. “Every piece of plastic that we remove from the marine environment is no longer a danger to the animals that still live there.”

Martin is encouraging Countryman readers to take part in the second annual #2minutebeachclean day on 11th June:

“All we ask is that you pick up some litter at some point on that day. That’s it. If you feel like posting it to social media, then please do. But the important thing is that you get involved.”

https://beachclean.net/