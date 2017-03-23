Still a champion of rural causes

The ninetieth anniversary of The Countryman is an opportunity to look back at our long and illustrious history — and to look forward.

In 1927 the countryside was in the midst of an agricultural depression, with low wages and poor housing, and there was much talk amongst the chattering classes about what was termed ‘Rural Problems’.

In that same year, John W Robertson Scott decided to create a magazine for the countryside: The Countryman. Robertson Scott disliked the way that the countryside was depicted, and set about, with The Countryman, to change people’s perceptions; and also to improve the lives of country folk. He was passionate in his mission to ensure that what he saw as the true voice of the countryside was heard.

For many years, what soon became known as ‘the little green book’ was based in the Cotswolds (from its birthplace at Idbury, and then most notably in Burford). The magazine covered a bewildering variety of topics, ranging from such worthy considerations as the spread of electricity to rural communities, to how to build one’s own airfield.

There have been many changes in the countryside since the magazine was founded. During the Second World War, the Government took control of the countryside — and its grip on agriculture and the land has tightened ever since.

Just as importantly, the countryside has opened up to everyone. There are a myriad societies, trusts and pressure groups concerned with every aspect of rural life. Town and country have merged through urban development, and many rural residences are now holiday cottages or second homes.

Consequently, over the last ninety years The Countryman has had to change and adapt, as the countryside has had to change and adapt.

But the magazine still “comes from the country” — a declaration from the covers of the early issues — and is now based in the rural Yorkshire Dales.

My aim as a twenty-first-century editor is to champion the countryside as a thriving, vibrant community full of fascinating people doing interesting things, rather than some kind of rural backwater or theme park. The country­side will play a vital role in Britain’s future, as it has done in its past.

The Countryman will continue to examine the issues that affect the countryside, such as wildlife and conservation, affordable rural housing, and preserving rural customs and traditions; it will continue to give a voice to those in the rural community who are often ignored by the metropolitan media; it will continue to take a lighthearted and nostalgic look at country life; and The Countryman will continue to embody our founder-editor’s ethos of being “a champion of rural causes”.