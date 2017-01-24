Spring cleaning

I know from my travels round the country and talking to people in rural communities that one of the main issues that concerns people today is litter, whether on the streets of our towns and villages, in the countryside or along the coast.

The environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has announced its biggest-ever litter campaign, the Great British Spring Clean (which will take place from 3rd-5th March), to encourage 500,000 people to get out there and make sure their neighbourhood is one of which they can be proud. The chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison Ogden-­Newton, explains:

“The Great British Spring Clean is about getting all those people who care about their environment to take action.”

New data from the RSPCA reveals that they receive 5,000 reports a year of animals being injured by litter, including swans, gulls and foxes. TV naturalist and writer Steve Backshall, who is backing the Spring Clean campaign, says:

“Litter dropped in a British street is a horror show for wildlife — so many animals are injured and even die from the things we throw away.”

To sign up for the Great British Spring Clean visit the website: www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk