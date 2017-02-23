In

Singing of spring

There is an early evening concert of songs dedicated to the joys of spring at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds on 30th March. Spring: A Twilight Concert brings together songs and duets by composers including Mozart, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Mahler, Fauré and Wolf, in the perfect bite-size introduction to the rich and expressive world of classical song.

Ellie Laugharne (soprano) and Heather Lowe (mezzo-soprano) perform in this perfect opportunity to hear two exciting young singers up close, talking about and singingand the music they love.

Howard Assembly Room: tel 0844 848 2727; www.howardassemblyroom.co.uk

