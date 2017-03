We were honoured to receive the best wishes of The Queen, in a letter from the Chief Clerk to the Queen, which reads:

“The Queen has asked me to thank you for your letter of 12th January which you have sent on the occasion of the ninetieth anniversary of The Countryman.

“Her Majesty was interested to learn of the special edition that will be published in April to mark your anniversary and has asked me to send her best wishes to the staff and readers of The Countryman.”