Repton in Somerset

Ston Easton Park, the country house hotel in Somerset, is undergoing an extensive restoration programme to return its eighteenth-century parkland to its former glory as a famous Repton landscape, and is appealing for volunteers to take part in its Lost Garden restoration challenge.

Humphry Repton was a pupil and worthy successor of ‘Capability’ Brown. Like Brown, Repton saw gardening as an artform, using the landscape as his canvas to enhance natural beauty with art.

Repton’s landscape gardening skills, developed by Brown, introduced terracing and gravel walks with separate flowerbeds and gardens. Highly prestigious and fashionable, Repton’s designs were intricate, eclectic yet always in keeping with Nature.

Using the Red Book (a facsimile documenting Repton’s ‘before’ and ‘after’ plans) as a guide, head gardeners Steve Hargreaves and Dale Toten will lead the renovation work to restore the lost grotto, paths and bridge in Ston Easton Park’s historic grounds.

To take part in the Lost Garden restoration programme, contact the hotel reception on 01761 241631.