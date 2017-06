Sunday 11th June looks like being a busy day for many Countryman readers because, as well as being #2minutebeachclean day, it is also Open Farm Sunday. Hundreds of farms across the country, from Cornwall to Orkney, will be welcoming the public, to see farming in action and learn about the work farmers are so proud to do, which has an impact on all our lives in not only producing safe, nutritious food but also using the latest science and technology to farm sustainably.

www.farmsunday.org