New nature writing

The Curlew is a new periodical dedicated to fine writing about the natural world, edited by Dr Lynn Parr, an ecologist, author and teacher of creative writing, who explains:

“In The Curlew we want to present ideas, emotions, imaginings — but most of all beauty. We want passion, images that make us smile or shiver, word-pictures that stay with us and make us think. In other words, writing that enriches our lives.”

In the first issue (Quercus) there is a lovely piece by Miriam Darlington; excerpts from American nature writer Annie Dillard’s groundbreaking book Pilgrim at Tinker Creek; poetry from Ian Scott Massie, Grace Wells, and the former National Poet of Wales, Gillian Clarke; plus stunning drawings of the wildlife of the Maasai Mara by TV’s Big Cat People, Jonathan and Angela Scott.

Profits from The Curlew benefit organisations dedicated to protecting habitats, stopping wildlife trafficking and educating people about animal welfare.

For a limited time the first issue is available at the special price of only £10 (rrp £11.99), which includes free UK p&p.

The Curlew: Wild Wood Press, Pensarn Chapel House, Caerwedros SA44 6BH; info@the-curlew.com; www.the-curlew.com