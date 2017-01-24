It’s that time of year when the natural world begins to wake up after winter, so February is an ideal month to start taking part in the Woodland Trust’s Nature’s Calendar project. For the past sixteen years the Woodland Trust has asked people across the UK to record the signs of the seasons where they live, and help show the impact of climate change on our wildlife.

Phenology (the science of recording natural, regularly occurring events) offers real evidence of the sensitivity of our wildlife to changes in weather and climate. Trees are coming into leaf sooner, butterflies are appearing earlier, and the chiffchaff and blackcap (two woodland birds) are increasingly over-wintering in the UK.

“This kind of recording has moved from being a leisure hobby to a crucial source of evidence as to how our wildlife is responding to climate change,” explains Judith Garforth of the Woodland Trust. “Every single one of the sightings for Nature’s

Calendar helps our scientists understand more about the response of the natural world to a changing climate.”

Around 4,000 people across the UK are now involved in the survey — anyone can take part and be a citizen scientist. You’ll be adding to one of the world’s longest written biological records — the Woodland Trust has more than two and a half million dates of seasonal changes recorded in the UK since the 1700s. You don’t have to be an expert — lots of help is given on the website: www.naturescalendar.org.uk