Monitoring mammals

Mammals on Roads is an annual survey organised by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) which asks motorists to record sightings of any mammals they spot from their vehicle in order to build a clearer picture of the abundance and distribution of the UK’s wild mammal populations.

Volunteers are asked to record sightings of mammals, both alive and dead, that they see during road journeys of twenty miles or more during July, August and September.

Participants can take part online, or by using the Mammals on Roads app (available via iTunes or GooglePlay).

https://ptes.org/get-involved/surveys/road/