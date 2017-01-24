Making Devon’s children a little wilder

Another young naturalist who has been inspiring others about the natural world is twenty-three-year-old Emily Bacon, one of four Skills for the Future trainees at Devon Wildlife Trust. It’s been Emily’s job to make every Devon child she’s met just a ­little bit more wild, as she explains:

“The year-long placement as an education and community engagement trainee with Devon Wildlife Trust has given me the opportunity to share my passion for wildlife whilst gaining immense experience connecting both adults and children alike to Nature. It has also enabled me to gain and develop new skills along the way.

“The majority of my time has been spent aiding Devon Wildlife Trust’s education officer Paul Martin, where we delivered environmental outreach in local schools. From birdwatching, bug hunting and rockpooling, to helping students improve their school grounds for Nature — these are just a few of the fantastic Nature-inspiring activities that I have helped carry out.

“In a fast-changing world it is essential to keep children (and adults) in touch with Nature. Being outdoors has many proven benefits such as those to health, social and emotional wellbeing. Simply getting children outside in their wellies encourages a natural curiosity, enabling them to start learning about the natural world for themselves.

“To witness first-hand the positive effects Nature can bring has been greatly satisfying — from seeing a child face their fears holding a tiny critter to the excitement gained from identifying a tree correctly.

“Not only is this connection to Nature great for their own well-being but it is essential for the future of our environment — and who knows how many little minds I have inspired to become future conservationists?”

We here at The Countryman wish Emily well for her future career in wildlife and conservation; follow her progress on Twitter @EmilyBacon93.