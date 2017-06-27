While spending a very pleasant few days in the Forest of Dean, I also saw the Love Your Forest campaign in action.

More than 250 tonnes of litter are collected each year in the Forest of Dean, costing local taxpayers over £400,000 a year. Whether it is the financial cost to the taxpayer to clear it up, the harm to wildlife or how it detracts from our local environment, litter affects us all.

Love Your Forest is an innovative anti-litter campaign which highlights the issue of rural litter in the Forest of Dean and looks at innovative ways of encouraging those that drop litter to stop. The campaign was launched last year by environmental charity Hubbub and Lucozade Ribena Suntory, and is supported by the Forest of Dean District Council, the Forestry Commission, Wye Valley & Forest of Dean Tourism, and Foresters’ Forest.

The Trashconverter van has been touring the Forest of Dean during the summer (I caught up with the van in the Forestry Commission car park at Symonds Yat Rock), exchanging collected litter for rewards.

The Forest of Dean District Council is running a car window sticker competition during July and August. People who display a free car sticker (which can be found at a number of locations across the district) are in with a chance of winning a prize.

The council is also asking local fast food outlets to join the LoveYourForest campaign too, and is supplying stickers for businesses to put on to their containers as a gentle reminder to customers to dispose of their food wrap, cartons and cups in the bin when they have finished.

www.fdean.gov.uk/loveyourforest

www.hubbub.org.uk/love-your-forest