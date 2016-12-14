Life raft for lapwings

The Countryman readers can also help a once-common farmland bird whose numbers have been in drastic decline: the lapwing.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) is raising funds for an exciting new project at Parc Slip Nature Reserve in Bridgend where, for the past two years, staff and volunteers have been carrying out vital conservation work to increase the number of lapwing that successfully breed on the reserve (a former opencast coalmine).

The next stage of the lapwing project is to create an artificial floating island or raft on the Northern Wetlands Lake at Parc Slip to provide a safe area for the lapwing nests and eggs. This raft would be out of reach of land-based predators and the lapwings would be able to fend off aerial predators. WTSWW is hoping to raise the £2,000 needed and have the rafts installed before February, when the lapwing return to Parc Slip.

Lorna Baggett, people and wildlife officer at Parc Slip, explains:

“We know that lapwings are in trouble. Their habitat is depleted and their numbers are dwindling because they are failing to successfully raise any chicks. Providing a raft would give them a safe and suitable place to nest, with minimal threat from predators. We are very excited about installing this raft — but we can’t do it without the public’s help.”

Fundraising continues until 30th January, and any extra funding WTSWW receives over the £2,000 target will also go towards the lapwing project.

To donate, text RAFT00 along with the amount you would like to donate to 70070; or donate via the website www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/wildlifetrustsouthwales/LapwingRafts