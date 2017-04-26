Learning a new skill

The Dorothy Clive Garden, an award-winning tourist attraction and charitable garden trust at Willoughbridge near Market Drayton in Shropshire, is running a series of adult learning workshops this year, including: Saturday 6th May, felt making with local artist Louise Spencer; Saturday 13th May, botanical drawing with Jo Edwards; Saturday 10th June, pottery with Malcolm Hague; Saturday 2nd September, pen-and-ink watercolours with David Brammeld.

Originally a disused gravel quarry, the Dorothy Clive Garden was transformed by Colonel Clive into a woodland garden for his wife Dorothy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In 1958 it was set up as a charitable garden trust, to maintain and develop the garden for the enjoyment and benefit of the public. The garden is also dedicated to providing educational opportunities for visitors, and these workshops underpin this ongoing commitment of the charity.

The Dorothy Clive Garden, Willough­bridge, nr Market Drayton TF9 4EU; 01630 647237; www.dorothyclivegarden.co.uk