Inspired by the outdoors

A graduate artist inspired by the benefits that the outdoors can have on mental wellbeing is currently showcasing her collection of wood-turned vessels as part of Fresh Talent, a selling exhibition (at Leeds Craft Centre and Design Gallery until 29th April) highlighting the work of emerging young craftspeople.

April Black worked with Greenbuds during her degree at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee, in 2016.

Greenbuds is a project which supports individuals to access the outdoors to improve mental health and wellbeing. Participants in the project find that time spent in the natural environment can be beneficial, reducing stress and anxiety, lifting mood and building confidence. Activities include bushcraft skills, environmental art projects, photography, conservation work and outdoor learning.

“I continue to take my inspiration from the outdoors and traditional craft,” April says, “and I am currently in the process of setting up my own workshop and studio space just outside of Dundee, where I hope to continue woodturning and developing my collection.”

Leeds Craft Centre: tel 0113 378 7241; www.craftcentreleeds.co.uk