Help for hedgehogs

With hedgehog numbers in decline — populations have reduced by a third in urban areas, and a half in rural ones, since the turn of the century — getting involved in their conservation is more important now than ever.

Hedgehog Awareness Week (30th April–6th May) is organised annually by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) to highlight the problems that hedgehogs face and how we can all help them.

This year, efforts are focussed on the BHPS’s Hedgehog Heroes campaign. It is asking councils, tool hire companies and the like to place waterproof stickers onto their cutting machines that remind operatives to check for hedgehogs before starting work. The BHPS is providing the stickers free of charge to such groups, and adding those sending photos of the stickers in action to the Hedgehog Heroes Roll of Honour (that can be viewed on the BHPS website).

Readers can get more information on helping hedgehogs and details of BHPS membership by sending an A5 sae to: BHPS, HAW17, Hedgehog House, Dhustone, Ludlow, SY8 3PL; or visiting the BHPS website at www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk