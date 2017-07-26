Going gongoozling

Rich in history, with colourful canal boats and wonderful watery wildlife — the Canal & River Trust (CRT) has more than 2,000 miles of canals and rivers throughout England and Wales to explore. Whether you want to spot a family of ducks or the flash of a kingfisher, watch boats travel across soaring aqueducts or through a flight of lock gates, cycle along a towpath or simply enjoy spending time together, families and people of all ages can enjoy an adventure for free at one of the CRT’s historical treasures this summer

For cycling adventures, head to the majestic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct along the Llangollen Canal. This cycle journey is four miles long and runs from the quaint town of Llangollen to the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, which has UNESCO World Heritage status. Built in 1805 by Thomas Telford, the aqueduct measures 1,007 feet long and 126 feet high. The canal roughly follows the course of the River Dee and on reaching the canal basin there is a café, shop and pub for refreshments.

Wildlife enthusiasts will find plenty of interest in the Chilterns near Tring, as the Grand Union Canal changed this area forever with the building of four reservoirs to provide water: Tring Reservoirs. Today the reservoirs form a 263-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest that is one of the best birdwatching spots in southern England. In the summer, watch swifts and common terns swooping over the water, and in the evening spot pipistrelle bats hunting for insects.

‘Gongoozling’ is the traditional name for watching boats go by, so find a set of locks and you’ll see plenty of boats navigate their way through the power of water. Try the thirty locks at Tardebigge in Worcestershire, or the staircase locks at Bingley Five Rise in West Yorkshire — both are remarkable examples of canal engineering.

The CRT has a helpful collection of local maps and activity sheets, which are downloadable from its website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk