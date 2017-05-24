Rosie Hetherington is a young farmer who breeds pedigree livestock on a West Yorkshire farm. Rosie has become increasingly concerned about how farming is covered by the media, and has set up the website Farming Myths Debunked to focus on controversial issues within the UK farming industry to bring you the full truth about your food.

“I am a new entrant farmer who has seen both sides of the coin,” Rosie says. “I was often surprised, confused and misled by what I read. I hope that with Farming Myths Debunked I can make things clearer for others.

“I am sick of the lies and myths that are perpetuated about the farming industry here in the UK. These mistruths are both damaging and misleading to the consumer, so the aim is to expose the reality and enable informed choices.

“I call this a defence of the farming industry, but really it is not. The industry speaks for itself — go to any farm and the farmers will actively be disproving these lies every single day. There are much easier ways to make a living than getting up at 4am, but Britain’s farmers do it because they love their animals and are proud of the food they produce.”

https://farmingmythsdebunked.co.uk