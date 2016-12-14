Farming and mental health

On 20th July 2014, twenty-nine-year-old farmer Rob Chapman, from Northamptonshire, took his own life, driven by his poor state of mental health. Determined to raise awareness of Rob’s situation, Alex Paske, a friend, began an online Twitter campaign, using the hashtag #tractorselfie4rob. Alex asked people to pose with tractors, showing their support for farmers experiencing depression, and donate to Papyrus, a UK-wide charity dedicated to helping prevent young people from taking their own lives. The ultimate aim was to raise awareness of mental health problems within the farming community and break the stigma associated with it. Unfortunately, whilst things are slowly improving, it remains a huge issue, and statistically one farmer will take his own life each week.

“We need to talk more about mental health in farming,” argues rural affairs commentator Ben Eagle. “A few years ago my father, a farmer, had a breakdown as a result of mental stress, so I know all too well how the issue can cut to the heart of families. It was a scary time for us all. Thankfully, though, he had people who were there for him. We were able to deal with it together. However, not everybody has someone to look out for them. We need to talk about mental health, to encourage a situation in which the stigma is broken.

“The most common mental health issue is depression,” Ben explains, “with one in five farmers suffering from it. However, despite it being so common, farmers aren’t likely to talk about it, which deepens the issue. Farming is an incredibly tough job, with constant financial pressure, long hours and having to deal with Mother Nature. It is little wonder that all of this places strain on mental health. Further, most farmers will spend much of their time by themselves, leading to feelings of isolation, often making the problem worse.

“Depression is treatable, but the main challenge is getting to those farmers who are suffering before their problems get bad enough for them to take drastic action.

“Fortunately, there are several organisations out there, including the Farming Community Network and You Are Not Alone, which provide support for those farmers who need it.

“Critically, however, we all need to break the stigma and make people feel that it is fine to talk about mental health. We need to talk about it.

“Please consider making a donation to the Farming Community Network, Papyrus or You Are Not Alone, helping them to help farmers.

“And if you use social media, please tweet about mental health with the hashtag #FarmerMentalHealth.”

To donate to the charities mentioned or speak confidentially about any mental health issues in farming that personally concern you, or to read more of Ben’s thoughts on farming and mental health, contact:

Farming Community Network: www.fcn.org.uk; helpline 03000 111 999

Papyrus: www.papyrus-uk.org; helpline 0800 068 41 41

You Are Not Alone: www.yanahelp.org; helpline 0300 323 0400

Ben Eagle: thinkingcountry.com; Twitter @benjy_eagle