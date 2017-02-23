Ensuring a blooming good future for bees

Bumblebees play a crucial role in Britain’s ecosystem, as one of our most important insect pollinators. There are currently twenty-five species of bumblebee in the UK. Unfortunately, numbers have declined significantly over the past century, largely as a result of agricultural intensification reducing the availability of the flowers that bumblebees feed on.

Gardens and allotments offer an amazing opportunity to create vibrant, flower-rich habitats to support these vital creatures, but there is little recorded detail about which bumblebee species visit different garden plants, or which flowers are the most important sources of nectar and pollen.

Blooms for Bees is an exciting new citizen science project, aiming to promote and improve gardening for bumblebees. The project encourages members of the public to observe bumblebees on the flowers growing in their gardens and allotments, and ­submit their sightings via the free Blooms for Bees app. This information will help develop our understanding of which flowers bumblebees like to visit and be used to improve recommendations about which plants we should be growing more of.

The app is being launched on 1st April, for Android and iOS smartphones/tablets, and features an identification guide with illustrations, photos and descriptions of all the UK bumblebee species.

Blooms for Bees is led by Coventry University’s Centre for Agroecology, Water and Resilience (CAWR), in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Garden Organic, and has been made possible by funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Coventry University.

Gemma Foster, researcher and project lead at CAWR, explains:

“The Blooms for Bees project offers members of the public an opportunity to discover more about these fascinating creatures, and to contribute to improved garden management for bumblebee conservation.”

Senior horticultural advisor Helen Bostock is delighted that the RHS is supporting the project:

“It gives us a rare chance to ‘see’ into hundreds of gardens across the UK and find out just which plants bumblebees love to visit.

“We hope participants will also discover the joy of recognising different bumblebees and realise the important role plant choice can have in supporting this group of pollinators.”

www.bloomsforbees.co.uk

Facebook.com/BloomsForBees

Twitter, Instagram: @Blooms_For_Bees