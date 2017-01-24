Curiosity for grown-ups

“A lot of life nowadays seems to be concerned with things having a point,” declares writer Josie George. “I like things that have no real point to them other than that they happen to exist and be wonderful. Things around us: stories, mysteries, other lives.

“It makes me happy when people wander off the path and notice them — get curious about them — for no other reason than they happened to be awake enough to wonder: because they still had enough of the child in them to ask ‘Why?’. I wanted to start a club that celebrated being curious just for the sake of it. So I did.”

Josie has founded what she calls “A curiosity club for not-so-grown-ups”: Letters From Wonderland.

“If you’re in need of hope, new fire in your head and joy in your bones, more days that feel like birthdays, or a magic spell to wake you up, then I’d like to send you something.”

For a membership of £9 a month, every month Josie will be sending out “a big, fat envelope of wonder to make your eyes wide and your days better. I want to write to you about all sorts of things. Inside your envelope, you might find wrens or mermaids, hope or particle physics: you’ll never know until you open it. You won’t just find things to read, however. Get set for rabbit holes to fall down, challenges to rise to, and plenty of surprises.”

Josie is also inviting suggestions for topics — the more fascinating, bizarre or wonderful the better — that should find their way into a Letter from Wonderland; and would welcome any support or help to keep her project going, from financial support (“I’m running Letters from Wonderland at the lowest profit I can get away with,” Josie admits) to donations of books to help her research.

More information from: www.lettersfromwonderland.org

Letters from Wonderland, Unit 10 Hollins Business Centre, 62 Rowley Street, Stafford, Staffs ST16 2RH