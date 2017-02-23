Crusading for curlews

The curlew is one of Britain’s fastest declining bird species, with a forty-six per cent drop in numbers between 1994 and 2010 alone. The causes of this worrying trend remain unclear, but with Britain holding around twenty-eight per cent of Europe’s curlew population, it is vital that something is done now to protect the species.

The Curlew Crusaders (Tiffany Francis, James Common and Sacha Elliot) is a team of young conservationists who will be tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in the summer, to raise money for the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and contribute to its Curlew Appeal. The money raised will go towards the continued monitoring of this iconic wading bird and, ultimately, contribute to the continued conservation of the curlew in the years to come.

“The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, and comprises around twenty-five miles of hiking over tough terrain,” explains Tiffany Francis (pictured right). “It will be a test of our energy and stamina, and something that will require lots of training in the coming months — but we are taking on the challenge because curlews are in huge decline and need protecting.

“The Curlew Crusaders would be incredibly grateful if The Countryman readers would consider supporting our efforts and, in doing so, contribute to the conservation of one of Britain’s most eye-catching, impressive and beloved bird species.

“The date for our challenge hasn’t been set yet, but it’s likely to be in August — and donations can be made until then, at the JustGiving website.”

www.justgiving.com/companyteams/caperingforcurlew