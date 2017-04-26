The Churchill and Sarsden Heritage Centre (near Chipping Norton, and possibly Oxfordshire’s smallest museum) is currently staging an exhibition about the history of Cotswolds sheepwashing (a topic we covered in depth in our June 2016 issue), and to coincide with this there is an open day later this month to celebrate the restoration of the Sarsden washpool.

Older villagers can remember seeing the Sarsden washpool in action, but it has been overgrown and overlooked now for many years. Happily Rupert and Amanda Ponsonby, who live at Sarsden Glebe, have been working hard to restore the pool and research its history.

The open day (Saturday 20th May, 12-2pm) includes the official opening of the Sarsden washpool, a demonstration using local sheep, a talk from an expert on Cotswolds sheepwashes, and an exhibition of hurdle making — all washed down with locally brewed cider and a selection of local bread and cheese. Everyone is welcome.

Churchill and Sarsden Heritage Centre: 01608 658278; www.churchillheritage.org.uk