A new exhibition at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery explores the artist John Constable’s time in the fashionable seaside resort, where he stayed with his family between 1824 and 1828, and produced around 150 works.

Constable in Brighton (8th April–8th October) brings together more than sixty of the artist’s sketches, drawings and paintings from his time in Brighton, for the first time, in the place where they were created.

Some artworks were commissions, created in his “painting room” and usually destined for the French market, but his long, systematic walks in and around Brighton also prompted many other works.

Focusing on his family life and walks, the exhibition explores the impact and influence of the work he made here; as well as the working practices he developed, and the locations and people who inspired him.

Uniquely, the display follows Constable’s own walking and painting sequences, illustrating the series of paintings he produced as he explored the Brighton landscape.

