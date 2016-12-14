Are you hoping to move out of a town or city to the coast or the countryside? Freeform Productions, the team behind Channel 4’s hit property show A Place in the Sun, want to find your dream British property for its new show Coast v Country. It is looking for genuine house-hunters who are ready to buy in 2017 and would like help from the experts.

In the programme the house-hunters see three properties in each location, and the two presenters (one coastal, one countryside) try to persuade the house-hunters in favour of their location. Casting assistant producer ­Callum Howell explains:

“We are constantly seeking house-hunters who may be open to or in a dilemma about whether to search in the countryside or by the coast, so that we can give them a taste of both.”

Contact Freeform Productions at househunters@coastvcountry.co.uk; tel 01923 285282; or visit the website www.coastvcountry.co.uk