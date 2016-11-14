As twilight comes, the magic begins this Christmas at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, as it transforms into a an after-dark explosion of festive colour.

Visitors to Christmas at Kew embark on a mile-long illuminated trail inspired by the Gardens themselves, with a breathtaking display of more than 60,000 lights. The journey begins through a botanic wonderland via two giant Christmas trees festooned with ribbon as the sweet aroma of mulled wine, hot chocolate and roasting chestnuts fill the air. Visitors then pass a carpet of light, gently swaying like blossom in the breeze, before warming themselves at the scented Fire Garden inspired by Five Gold Rings from The Twelve Days of Christmas. Visitors also pass through a Tunnel of Lights, animated by 63,000 pixels, before a spectacular finale sees the Palm House Pond burst into life with an explosion of brightly coloured laser beams, streams of light and ­flickering orbs that dance in time to much-loved Christmas classics.

Christmas at Kew, 5pm-10pm (timed entries between 5pm–8.15pm) until 2nd Jan 2017.

0844 995 9675, www.kew.org/christmas