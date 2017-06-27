Cheers to craft beer

Hillside Brewery is a small independent craft brewery based in the Forest of Dean, which was founded in 2014 by father-and-son team Peter and Paul Williamson.

“We are only a small brewery and we are very proud of that,” Peter says. “We love what we do and, to be honest, the people we do it with and who we do it for. And it is our passion to create another great beer that keeps us getting up in the morning (although the view does help!).”

Hillside’s high-quality ales are produced using traditional methods and the finest ingredients, and everything is bottled by hand. It also brews a range of craft special ales, using newly available or seasonal ingredients in interesting ways, and being a little more experimental with the tastes, each craft special having its own distinct personality and character.

One of Hillside’s craft special ales that caught my attention during a trip through the Forest of Dean is described as “a refresh­ing table beer with a spicy, clove and melon aroma with flavour to match” and — even if we say so ourselves — has the perfect name for a top-quality British-made product: Countryman.

01452 830222; www.hillsidebrewery.com