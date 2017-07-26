Campaigning to protect endangered species

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) celebrates its fortieth anniversary this month. PTES aims to conserve species worldwide that are rare or threatened with extinction, which it tackles through education and scientific research to benefit wildlife and the public.

Since 1983, PTES has supported more than 350 research projects worldwide on a dizzying array of species, and over fifty supported internships have helped young conservationists set out on their careers.

In prioritising UK species and habitats for attention, PTES focuses on wild mammals, certain invertebrates, and the woodlands, hedgerows, traditional orchards and wood pastures upon which they depend.

To pick out just a few highlights from the past forty years, PTES has: invested in more than a hundred projects on our native mammals, helping most of the species on the UK conservation priority list; launched the National Water Vole Monitoring Programme, a long-term national research survey; reintroduced more than 864 hazel dormice at twenty-two different sites across twelve English counties; set up the Great Stag Hunt to monitor stag beetles, and pioneered stag beetle-friendly gardening; set up surveys which revealed the serious decline in hedgehogs that led to the hedgehog campaign Hedgehog Street, in partnership with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society; and in this, its anniversary year, launched a new conservation project to protect wood pastures and parkland (great havens for invertebrates), currently being piloted in Suffolk. Jill Nelson, CEO of PTES, explains: “I’m particularly proud of PTES’s long-term support for the hundreds of volunteers helping us monitor dormice, improve their woodland and hedgerow habitats, and reintroduce them where they are locally extinct.”

PTES also protects landscapes. In the early 1990s it purchased Briddlesford Woods (on the Isle of Wight) which contains many threatened species including red squirrels, hazel dormice and Bechstein bats, and since then has transformed this neglected woodland into a wildlife haven, used as a beacon of excellence in conservation management.

PTES also supports a number of international conservation projects; for example, in a Democratic Republic of Congo national park, PTES supplied park rangers with SMART technology to combat poaching, resulting in the number of bonobos increasing by thirty per cent in just five years.

“Looking back over our first forty years, it’s lovely to be able to claim that we’ve helped everything from anteaters to zebras,” Jill says. “Looking forward, we have big plans to expand our support for budding conservationists seeking help up the career ladder.

“Prioritising protection of UK wood pastures and parklands will be another focus — it’s a much-overlooked priority habitat supporting huge biodiversity that needs our help.”

The Countryman congratulates PTES on its first forty years, and looks forward to many more years of conservation and protecting our natural world. www.ptes.org/