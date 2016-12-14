To get a feel for the exotic Tropics during the cold winter months without having to travel thousands of miles, journey instead to RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

The beautiful and breathtaking ­Butterflies in the Glasshouse returns this month, offering the chance to watch tropical butterflies of vibrant colours fly, feed and flit around the Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley.

This exotic garden paradise is the perfect home for thousands of flamboyant butterflies from warmer climes. Visitors can learn about the butterfly life-cycle and be inspired by the bright colours. There are more than forty different species including the striking blue morpho, giant owl, king swallowtail and colourful Malay lacewing. The tree ferns, tall palms, lush-leaved creepers and dazzling flower displays that make up the tropical paradise of the Glasshouse provide the perfect backdrop to this natural spectacle.

Butterflies in the Glasshouse is on from 14th January to 5th March. Admission fee applies. Contact 0845 260 9000; www.rhs.org.uk/wisley