Britain’s milling heritage

National Mills Weekend (Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th May) is when hundreds of windmills and watermills across the UK open their doors to visitors in an annual celebration of Britain’s mills and milling heritage.

The event is organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB), Britain’s oldest heritage charity, and is part of a Europe-wide festival of milling heritage during the month of May.

This year’s theme, Engineers and Engineering, celebrates the engineers and millwrights who built our country’s mills and their machinery, and the millwrights of today who continue this ancient craft. Britain has some of the richest milling heritage in the world, and this is an opportunity to discover more about it.

“If you have ever wondered what became of our wind and watermills, then National Mills Weekend is for you,” says SPAB supporter Kevin McCloud. “All across Britain some 320 mills open their doors and share the magic of their past with the public. This is a great opportunity to support our cultural heritage and visit some mills which continue to provide a useful functioning role.”

Details of participating mills can be found on the website: www.nationalmillsweekend.co.uk