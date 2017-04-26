Appealing gardens

The Somerset-based charity Hestercombe Gardens Trust has launched an appeal to raise £1.5 million towards the development of internationally renowned Hestercombe Gardens and to secure its future for generations to come.

Hestercombe’s historically important gardens display three centuries of garden design, and its formal gardens have been recognised worldwide as one of the best examples of design by eminent plantswoman Gertrude Jekyll and architect Edwin Lutyens.

Through this appeal, key areas of the gardens will be brought back to life — restoring and recreating lost garden features, and bringing their stories alive for visitors, whilst maintaining Hestercombe’s high ecological and sustainability credentials.

Donations can be made by phoning 01823 413923, picking up a donation form from Hestercombe or by visiting www.hestercombe.com/appeal