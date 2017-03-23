A poetic first aid service

The Emergency Poet is the world’s first and only mobile poetic first aid service. It was conceived by poet and writer Deborah Alma (from her home on a Welsh hillside) as a fun way of bringing poetry to people, in a mixture of the serious, the therapeutic and the theatrical.

Dressed in white coat and stethoscope, the Emergency Poet travels round the countryside in her 1970s ambulance (accom­panied by Nurse Verse or the Poemedic), offering consultations in­side her ambulance before prescribing poems as cures and dispensing ‘poemcetamols’ from the Cold Comfort Pharmacy.

As well as the fun visual appeal of the Emergency Poet concept, Deborah believes strongly in its ability to engage people in the therapeutic nature of poetry.

The Emergency Poet attends literary and music festivals, libraries, schools, country pubs and weddings — in fact, anywhere where poetic help may be urgently required — and will be on call at Welshpool Poetry Festival on 10th June.

Contact: 01686 630135; emergencypoet@gmail.com; www.emergencypoet.com